Burglar shot during South Canterbury crime wave 'lucky to be alive'

Jamie Shannon Clarke, who was shot in the hand during a burglary at Seadown in May, appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The man shot in an incident which ended a wave of burglaries across South Canterbury in May has admitted multiple charges including one of aggravated burglary.

Jamie Shannon Clarke, 22, appeared before Judge Tony Couch in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to more than 20 charges of burglary and one of aggravated burglary along with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine utensils, possession of cannabis plant, careless driving, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and three separate counts of theft of a tool. The incidents all occurred between May 13-24, 2021.

At least eight of the burglaries occurred in the small settlement of Seadown, just north of Timaru. There were also burglaries in Timaru, Waimate, Winchester, Geraldine and Temuka.

Clarke pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to do grievous bodily harm, arson and the burglary of an Otipua Rd, Timaru, address.

Defence counsel Grant Fletcher said Clarke was willing to co-operate with police and make amends with the people he hurt.

“This is a significant step forward in resolution, in relation to the charges where not guilty pleas have been entered, I'm confident I can talk to police about them,” Fletcher said.

“Quite clearly, there's only one outcome for us.”

The judge said the sentencing process would be very involved, given the sheer number of offences.

Fletcher said Clarke was “lucky to be alive” after one of the attempted burglaries resulted in him being shot.

Clarke suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his hands on May 23 during an altercation with the owner of a Hides Rd, Seadown, property, who had confronted him as he tried to leave in a vehicle.

“He realises he’s done wrong,” Fletcher said and also asked the judge to consider the fact that he entered guilty pleas as soon as possible.

“You've entered pleas on first appearance: that will result in a significant reduction of your sentence, and if you are guilty that is the most sensible thing to do,” Judge Couch told Clarke.

Fletcher asked the court to begin the restorative justice process while there was still discussion about the remaining pleas of not guilty.

Judge Couch remanded Clarke in custody for sentencing on September 7.

“The purpose of this remand is to give Mr Fletcher the opportunity to discuss the remaining charges with a view to resolving them.

“It could go to a restorative justice co-ordinator if the victims agree, and you agree, there could be a conference, but no one has to agree to it.”