Officials will help South African family of three girls killed in Timaru travel to NZ

Passers-by lay flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru.

Overseas relatives of the South African family whose three children were allegedly murdered by their mother in Timaru will be considered for emergency MIQ spots.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says it is working on facilitating urgent overseas travel for the family.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More tributes to the three sisters have been left outside the house on Queen St.

Graham Dickason returned to his Queen St, Timaru, home shortly before 10pm on Thursday and found the bodies of his girls, Liane, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

His wife Lauren Dickason, 40, charged with murdering her three children, has been remanded for a psychiatric assessment.

A medical practitioner, she appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court at 10am on Saturday.

Judge Dravitzki remanded Dickason to Hillmorton Hospital, Christchurch, for a psychiatric assessment and will reappear in the High Court on October 5.

The family had recently arrived in New Zealand and had been in Timaru for just a week after moving from South Africa, and leaving managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday, September 16, the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

On Saturday, associate deputy secretary of managed isolation and quarantine Andrew Milne told Stuff “we are deeply sympathetic to the family here and overseas at this time’’.

“We are working with the family through the police liaison officers to facilitate any urgent travel to New Zealand to provide support for family members in Timaru,’’ Milne said.

At the moment anyone travelling to New Zealand from overseas needs to stay in MIQ for two weeks.

Canterbury’s top police officer, district commander Superintendent John Price, on Friday, said the family’s relatives were overseas, and they only had a small network of friends in New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Floral tributes line the footpath outside the house on Queen St guarded by police on Saturday.

The employer of Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, on Saturday expressed sorrow over the incident.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power told Stuff “this tragedy has affected many of our staff, at this time our focus is to provide our full support to our staff member and to our staff’’.

He said it was natural to feel distressed by what had happened, and he encouraged anyone who needed to talk to call or text 1737 anytime, day or night, “there are trained counsellors available 24/7. You can also talk to your own general practice team’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff People carry floral tributes to lay in memory of the three young girls who died in Timaru on Thursday.

He thanked those who had offered support and kind messages, including colleagues from other DHBs.

News of the little girls’ deaths and the subsequent arrest of their mother not only made headlines in South Africa, but all over the world.

News agencies from the UK, USA, India, France, Croatia, Spain, and Vietnam all reported on the incident.

A former colleague and neighbour, Natasja le Roux, told South African media outlet Times Live that Lauren Dickason was soft, humble and “the nicest person it could happen to”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Police search the Queen St, Timaru, property on Friday afternoon.

Le Roux said the couple had struggled to conceive their children.

“They waited years for those children because she had troubles with fertility and stuff, so it really is a big shock.”

Another unnamed neighbour who lived in the same area as the Dickasons, told Times Live that the parents absolutely adored their children.

“They were so grateful for having them because they struggled to get pregnant and when they finally got the children, they loved them.”

She described Lauren as a lovely person and said they couldn’t understand what had happened.

“Something just doesn’t seem right to us. We don’t know what happened.”

