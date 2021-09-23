Severe weather watches for Canterbury High Country

A strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country this weekend.

Heavy rain and strong wind watches are in place for the Canterbury High Country on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the MetService, a front is forecast to approach the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Friday and move north across the island on Saturday.

“This front is preceded by a strong and moist northwest flow, bringing heavy rain to western parts of the South Island and possible severe gale northwesterlies to exposed parts in the east,’' the release says.

“Watches for heavy rain and strong winds are now in force parts of the lower South Island.’’

The heavy rain watch, for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, south of Arthurs Pass, is valid from 1am on Saturday to 7pm on Saturday, with periods of heavy rain expected.

“Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria within 15 kilometres east of the main divide. This watch may be upgraded to a warning closer to the time,'' the MetService says.

The strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country is also valid from 1am on Saturday to 7pm on Saturday.

“Northwest winds may reach severe gale in exposed places.''

The watch may also be upgraded to a warning closer to the time, the release says.