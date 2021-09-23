news
News
Timaru candlelight vigil in pictures
Rachael Comer
21:39, Sep 23 2021
A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night to honour the three young siblings killed in Timaru.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Reuben Sugrue, 5, and Sophie Downes-Diak, 4, at the vigil on Thurday night.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Erika de Graaf and Peter de Graaf, family friends of Lauren Dickason's parents, who flew from their home in Tauranga to attend the vigil.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Benny, 10, and Rachel Searle and Karen Berry.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
The candlelight vigil on Queen St.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Members of the public gathered to remember the sisters.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Andromeda Fitchat, 3, and her mother Gilian Fitchat.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Candle were provided to many of those who attended the vigil.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Those who attended the vigil were asked to pray for family and friends of the Dickason family.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Hundreds attended the vigil on Queen St, Timaru.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Children and adults joined together for the moving candlelight vigil.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Attendees blowing bubbles at the Timaru candlelight vigil for the Dickason sisters.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Many Timaru residents turned out to pay their respects.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
The vigil was moving with song, prayer and candlelight filling the night.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Candles lit up the night in Timaru as the vigil was held.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Tributes for the three sisters were read as attendees watched on in silence holding candles.
Valentina Bellomo/Stuff
Community members gather at the candlelight vigil held outside the Queen Street property where the Dickason family briefly lived.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Neighbour Jade Whaley rearranges flowers ahead of Thursday night's vigil.
John Bisset/Stuff
Molly, 5, and Lila, 8, Cooper place flowers at a memorial to the Dickason sisters ahead of Thursday evening's candelight vigil in Timaru.
