Weather warnings for Canterbury High Country

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings, both code orange, are in place for the Canterbury High Country on Saturday.

A MetService release on Friday morning says the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible, and hazardous driving conditions.

Strong wind gusts, which could reach 130 kilometres per hour could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, the release says.

Both warnings are valid from 1pm-6pm on Saturday.

The heavy rain warning is for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, south of Arthurs Pass, with 120 to 180 millimetres of rain expected to accumulate about the main divide, and 80 to 110mm of rain within 15km east of the divide.

Peak rates of 15 to 25mmh about the divide, and thunderstorms possible, the MetService says.

A strong wind watch is also in place for the Canterbury Plains from 3am-6pm on Saturday, with northwesterly winds expected to approach severe gale in exposed places at times.