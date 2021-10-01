Chemical discovery prompts callout to police station in Timaru

Firefighters at the police station in North St, Timaru, on Friday afternoon.

The Hazardous Materials Unit has been called following the discovery of a chemical inside a container at the police station on Timaru’s North St.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant area commander Stephen Butler said a “very small’’ amount of a “generalised chemical’’ was found in a storage facility at the station and reported to emergency services at 11am on Friday.

When asked what the chemical was, he said it was “a very small amount of a generalised chemical substance’’.

“Trucks from Timaru and Temuka attended as well as the Hazmat [hazardous materials] truck,’’ Butler said.

Firefighters treated and neutralised the chemical before removing it from the site for investigation.