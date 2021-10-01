Chemical discovery prompts callout to police station in Timaru
The Hazardous Materials Unit has been called following the discovery of a chemical inside a container at the police station on Timaru’s North St.
Fire and Emergency NZ assistant area commander Stephen Butler said a “very small’’ amount of a “generalised chemical’’ was found in a storage facility at the station and reported to emergency services at 11am on Friday.
When asked what the chemical was, he said it was “a very small amount of a generalised chemical substance’’.
“Trucks from Timaru and Temuka attended as well as the Hazmat [hazardous materials] truck,’’ Butler said.
Firefighters treated and neutralised the chemical before removing it from the site for investigation.