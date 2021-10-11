Farmers prepare ahead of forecast bad weather in Canterbury High Country

Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Monday afternoon ahead of forecast strong winds and rain, and snow for the Canterbury High Country.

Farmers in the Canterbury High Country are expected to move lambs into shelter blocks ahead of forecast strong winds and rain, and snow.

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said farmers were aware of the warnings put in place by the MetService, on Sunday, and would be prepared. .

The MetService said a deepening low and an active front are expected to cross southern New Zealand on Monday, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies and followed by a strong cold southerly change.

Anderson said weather watches are “not something new” for farmers in the high country.

“The early warnings from MetService are much appreciated.

“Lambing in the high country has just started and most of the lambing in the low country has finished. Snow is not a big issue for lambs but wind and rain is.’’

He expected farmers to be moving them into shelter blocks, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff NZTA urges caution for people travelling through Alpine passes or further south later on Monday or Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), on Monday afternoon, urged caution for people travelling through the Alpine passes or further south later on Monday or on Tuesday..

“Take your time and take extra care particularly given it is the second week of the school holidays, so drivers may be on routes they are not very familiar with,” NZTA journey manager Tresca Forrester said.

“Snowfall could be heavy for parts of Otago and Canterbury from tonight [Monday] into Tuesday. Please check your route before you head off, carry extra supplies and chains if snow is a possibility.”

Warnings and watches for heavy rain, heavy snow and severe gales are in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand.

The heavy rain watch for the Canterbury High Country, applies to the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass, and is valid from 3pm to 10pm on Monday.

‘’[There will be] periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15 kilometres east of the main divide,’’ the MetService says.

The heavy snow watch covers the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rangitata River, and is valid from 8pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.

‘’Snow is forecast to lower to 400 metres, with heavy snow possible at higher levels. Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 500m.’’

The strong wind watch is valid from 10am to 10pm on Monday.

“North to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.’’

Routes which could be affected by snow in the next 48 hours include:

The Crown Range Rd, between Wanaka and Queenstown

The Lindis Pass, SH8, between Omarama and Tarras

The Lewis Pass, SH7, Waipara to the West Coast and Nelson

Arthur’s and Porters Passes, SH73, Springfield to Greymouth.