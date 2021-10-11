Weather watches for Canterbury High Country

The calm before a forecast storm in the Mackenzie Country on Sunday.

Heavy rain and snow and strong winds are expected in the Canterbury High Country.

The MetService said a deepening low and an active front are expected to cross southern New Zealand on Monday, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies and followed by a strong cold southerly change.

Warnings and Watches for heavy rain, heavy snow and severe gales are now in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand.

The heavy rain watch for the Canterbury High Country, applies to the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass, and is valid from 3pm to 10pm on Monday.

‘’[There will be] periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15 kilometres east of the main divide,’’ the MetService says.

The heavy snow watch covers the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rangitata River, and is valid from 8pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.

‘’Snow is forecast to lower to 400 metres, with heavy snow possible at higher levels. Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 500m.’’

The strong wind watch is valid from 10am to 10pm on Monday.

“North to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.’’