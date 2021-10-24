Second division winning Lotto ticket bought in Temuka

A second division winning Lotto ticket on Saturday night was sold at Village Post, Temuka.

A Lotto ticket sold at Temuka’s Village Post was one of 10 second division winners on Saturday night.

The lucky ticket holder won $28,267 along with nine other winners for tickets sold in Auckland, Cambridge, Wairoa, Feilding, Levin, and Christchurch.

A Whanganui Lotto player won $1 million in Saturday’s draw, with the winning ticket sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5m.

Two other players won $100,000 with Strike Four with the winning tickets sold at New World in Warkworth and Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati.

On Wednesday one single Pōkeno player won $42.2 million prize – the second-largest Lotto win ever.