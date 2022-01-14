Timaru 6-year-old gets cracking on poultry business

Budding entrepreneur, Margaret Steven, has been looking after hens and selling eggs at the end of her drive.

Covid-19 lockdowns didn’t keep Margaret Steven cooped up for long.

The 6-year-old budding Timaru entrepreneur has been selling eggs at the end of her family's Fairview driveway since the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown in August and has so far managed to save about $300, even charging her father to buy some.

There have always been hens roaming free on the homestead where she lives, but Margaret wanted her own chicken coop and hens prompting her mother Rachel Bisset to organise a coop for them, utilising tunnel house frames for the run.

Margaret then set about trapping hens from around the section and nearby forest, moving them into the coop.

READ MORE:

* Backyard chickens are the best - here's why you need some

* The rise of New Zealand's pampered pet chickens

* Eight-year-old gets a business for her birthday

* Henhouse heist: schoolkids donate two new chickens



While she has 15 hens in her run, there are still plenty roaming free.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Steven, 6, has become a budding entrepreneur by collecting and selling eggs at her family’s farm gate.

''We have heaps of chickens running around, and I try to catch them, but we're not allowed to catch the roosters,'' Margaret said.

After collecting the eggs Margaret puts them into cartons ready for sale.

''Sometimes when I get the eggs I get 15.

“If one is dirty I wash it and then put them [all] in an egg carton.’’

Margaret spends hours rummaging around the farm and nearby forest looking for nests, when she finds any she marks one egg and collects the rest.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Margaret Steven collects eggs on her family’s farm, near Timaru.

And she proudly collects the money, dropping it into her green and white piggy bank.

"I'm going to use the money to buy stuff for my kids when I'm older – like an adult.’’

Her father, George Steven, said his daughter had made between $200 to $300 during the season, and sometimes he had to pay for his own eggs as Margaret was selling so many.

Her hens have since been moved into the adjoining paddock where they have had chickens of their own and Margaret hopes to have her business up and running again for the next laying season.