Omarama glider crash victim an experienced pilot

Omarama is a popular place for those in the gliding community. (File photo)

The man who died in a glider crash near Omarama on Monday was an experienced pilot with more than 1000 hours flying time under his belt.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Mt St Cuthbert, near Omarama, about 2.15pm on Monday, with a rescue helicopter crew able to initially confirm the pilot had been killed.

Gliding New Zealand southern median liaison Nigel Davy told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday, the pilot had flown “quite a lot’’ in Omarama.

“He knew how to fly,’’ Davy said.

While the man was a New Zealand resident, he did not live in Omarama, Davy said.

He confirmed the man had left Omarama Airfield on the day in conditions that were “above average’' for flying.

On Monday, Omarama Station owner Richard Subtil confirmed the glider had crashed on his property.

In October 2021, members of the gliding community paid tribute to international instructor Bo Lennart Nilsson who was killed in a microlight crash on near the Twizel-Omarama Rd. Nilsson, 76, was a highly respected pilot and was remembered as one of the "grandfathers" of the gliding community.

Davy said the fatal, so soon after the death of Nilsson, was “tough’’.

‘’Everyone in the gliding community knows one another.

“It’s such a small community.’’