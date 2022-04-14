Easter Weekend makes for busy markets in South Canterbury

Pleasant Point Farmers’ Market co-ordinator Sophie Lloyd and Mike Ainsworth, of Limestone Valley Lavender, are looking forward to the market on Easter Monday.

The region’s artisans have been preparing for a busy weekend as many markets take advantage of Easter Weekend.

Markets celebrating Easter will be held in Timaru, Waimate, Temuka, Pleasant Point, Twizel, Takapō/Tekapo and Fairlie over the long weekend, with Geraldine hosting its last market for the season.

In Pleasant Point, the monthly Sunday farmers’ market will be held on Monday, with an Easter theme, and a sold-out number of stalls, co-ordinator Sophie Lloyd said.

With the market falling on Easter Sunday, Lloyd said committee members wanted to allow stallholders, and members of the public, to have a day off with family.

“We decided to move it to Monday and keep the Sunday off for family time,’’ Lloyd said.

With the cancellation of the 2022 Mackenzie Highland A and P Show, just up the road from Pleasant Point, in Fairlie, Lloyd said it was hoped people who would usually go to the show, would instead make a trip out to the small South Canterbury town.

There would be 45 stalls at the market, an Easter egg hunt for children throughout the market, and live music, Lloyd said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kerry Cooper, left, Brenda Buck, Chante Cooper and Niki Carnegie catch up at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market in January.

The Pleasant Point Farmers’ Market will be held from 9am to 12.30pm on the town’s main street.

On Saturday, the Easter Twizel Market will be held from 10am to 2pm at Market Place, while Waimate’s Easter Bunny Market will run from 9am to noon at Seddon Sq.

The Geraldine Easter Market will be held from 9am to noon at St Mary’s Church, Geraldine, and will be the last weekly market until October.

The Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market, from 9am to 12.30pm, will also have an Easter theme, while the Fairlie Artisan and Farmers’ Market will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm at St Columba Hall, Fairlie.

The Temuka Community Market will also be held on Saturday.

The Easter Monday Market will be held, from 10am to 2pm, at Rapuwai Lane, Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

The Aigantighe Art Gallery will also have an Easter Bunny Hunt at the gallery where people can look for hidden rabbits with a prize winner drawn on Easter Monday at 3.30pm.