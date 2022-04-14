More than 200 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 202 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and four people in Timaru Hospital.

Thursday’s announcement, from the South Canterbury District Health Board, shows there are also 1289 active cases in the region.

Of those new cases, 163 are in the Timaru District, 27 in the Waimate District, 11 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 1034, 184 in the Waimate District, and 71 in the Mackenzie District.

The total number of recovered cases in South Canterbury, in 2022, is 7082.

Where to get rapid antigen tests over Easter

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)

Closed Easter Friday

Saturday, 9am to 3pm

Closed Easter Sunday

Closed Easter Monday

Temuka RAT collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)

Closed Easter Friday

Closed Easter Saturday

Sunday, 12.30pm to 4pm

Closed Easter Monday

Geraldine RAT collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine

Closed Easter Friday

Closed Easter Saturday

Sunday, 9am to 11.30am

Waimate RAT collection sites: