More than 200 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury
There are 202 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and four people in Timaru Hospital.
Thursday’s announcement, from the South Canterbury District Health Board, shows there are also 1289 active cases in the region.
Of those new cases, 163 are in the Timaru District, 27 in the Waimate District, 11 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.
This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 1034, 184 in the Waimate District, and 71 in the Mackenzie District.
The total number of recovered cases in South Canterbury, in 2022, is 7082.
Where to get rapid antigen tests over Easter
Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic:
- Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)
- Closed Easter Friday
- Saturday, 9am to 3pm
- Closed Easter Sunday
- Closed Easter Monday
Temuka RAT collection site:
- Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)
- Closed Easter Friday
- Closed Easter Saturday
- Sunday, 12.30pm to 4pm
- Closed Easter Monday
Geraldine RAT collection site:
- Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine
- Closed Easter Friday
- Closed Easter Saturday
- Sunday, 9am to 11.30am
Waimate RAT collection sites:
- Michael St, Waimate (behind Waimate Event Centre)
- Closed Easter Friday
- Saturday, 9am to 11am
- Closed Easter Sunday
- Closed Easter Monday
- Oak House Medical Centre
- 161 Queen St, Waimate, (03) 689-7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance)
- Closed throughout Easter