More Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury on Good Friday

There are 181 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and five in Timaru Hospital.

Friday’s announcement from the South Canterbury District Health Board also showed 1245 active cases in the region.

Of those new cases, 150 were in the Timaru District, 19 in the Waimate District, 11 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 1045, 150 in the Waimate District and 50 in the Mackenzie District.

The total number of cases recovered in the region, in 2022, is 7266.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said the DHB believes case numbers in the region have reached the peak of the outbreak.

“We are currently sitting at the mid-point of the bell curve, and you would expect to see a similar number of people that contracted Covid-19 to reach peak, to contract Covid-19 coming out of the outbreak, eg around another 7000 cases as we come down the tail end of the bell curve,’’ Power said.

‘’Once we reach the tail end of the bell curve, we will have a better picture of what the daily case numbers will sit around as Covid-19 cases will still remain in our community.’’

He said while the DHB worked with the actual case numbers reported, it did acknowledge this will be an under-representation of the actual case numbers due to some people not uploading their results.

“It's important for people to record positive results on or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3 so we can keep our case numbers as accurate as possible.’’

Power said with the number of cases expected in South Canterbury it is important for the community to continue to follow these actions to help protect themselves and others:

Be up-to-date with vaccinations, including a booster if you’ve not yet had one. If you are planning to be away this long weekend, get boosted before you go

Wear a mask. Masks are still required in many indoor settings. A good rule of thumb is to wear a mask in indoor public settings as we know that mask use halves the risk of spread of Covid-19. You must also wear a face mask on all flights and public transport, in taxi and ride-share services – unless you are exempt

Stay home and avoid others if you’re unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a test.

Where to get rapid antigen tests over Easter

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)

Closed Easter Friday

Saturday, 9am to 3pm

Closed Easter Sunday

Closed Easter Monday

Temuka RAT collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)

Closed Easter Friday

Closed Easter Saturday

Sunday, 12.30pm to 4pm

Closed Easter Monday

Geraldine RAT collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine

Closed Easter Friday

Closed Easter Saturday

Sunday, 9am to 11.30am

Waimate RAT collection sites: