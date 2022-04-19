Almost 200 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 192 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and four in Timaru Hospital.

Tuesday’s announcement, by the South Canterbury District Health Board, shows there also 1136 active cases, and 8000 cases in the region have recovered.

Of those new cases, South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said 158 were in the Timaru District, 22 in the Waimate District and 12 in the Mackenzie District.

There are now 981 active cases in the Timaru District, 115 in the Waimate District and 40 in the Mackenzie District.

Where to get rapid antigen tests (RATS)

If you are showing Covid-19 symptoms or are a household contact you can go to a RAT collection site, or pre-order one online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 Testing Clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)

Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm

Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Temuka RAT collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

12.30pm to 4pm

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Geraldine RAT collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

9am to 11.30am

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Waimate RAT collection sites:

Michael St, Waimate (behind Waimate Event Centre)

Monday to Thursday and Saturday (closed Friday and Sunday)

9am to 11am

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Oak House Medical Centre

161 Queen St, Waimate, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Road entrance)

Monday to Friday

4pm to 5pm

Please note, phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Twizel RAT collection site:

MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Twizel

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 2pm

Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: