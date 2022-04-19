Petal to the metal for Mackenzie RSA fundraiser

Craig Divers, of Kimbell, left, is selling his metal poppies and raising money for the Mackenzie District RSA. The organisation’s president Ryan Gilbert is pictured with Divers.

Combining items usually destined for the dump, a pair of tin snips, and with some colourful words often thrown into the mix, Craig Divers has put petal to the metal in a creative fundraiser for the Mackenzie District RSA.

Divers, a Kimbell resident, is already well-known in the region for his Swappa Seats – upcycling old beer crates into blanket-covered seats, and bottle openers made from wooden tiles.

Now he has come up with another – metal poppies from old corrugated iron sourced from dumps and old farms in the Mackenzie, to be planted in gardens, or hang as wreaths.

Using his craft skills, Divers, a former banker, carefully flattens the metal and then cuts it into poppy petal shapes before screwing them on to wire.

“It’s very hands-on and there’s always the chance there’s a slither off the iron that I don’t see. There can be a few colourful words spoken,’’ Divers said.

The idea for the poppies came about after he was sent a ceramic poppy from a friend in the UK, which had been part of an installation at the Tower of London in 2014.

“Hundreds of thousands were made, and they were stuck in the moat.

“They auctioned them off to raise money for charities.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Craig Divers, left, and Ryan Gilbert plant poppies outside the Fairlie war memorial.

Thinking he could do something similar with tin, Divers said he had a “few attempts’’ before he came up with the final product.

Now the metal poppies, which are sold as bunches of three, or as wreaths with barbed fencing wire, have proven popular – so far he has sold almost 250.

“Originally I thought if I can get up to 100 poppies, I’d be quite happy with that.

Now he has asked those who would like the poppies before Anzac Day, to contact him by April 21.

“I’ve quite a few to make at the moment.’’

The older the metal was in the poppy’s construction, the better, he said.

“Where possible, it’s all recycled tin.’’

Growing up on a farm, Divers said his love of pottering in his workshop was set as a young boy, when he would tinker in his father’s workshop.

He enjoyed exploring the creative side of things and liked to look at something and think about how he could make it, he said.

With every poppy and wreath sale made, 15% of the profits will go to the Mackenzie District RSA.

Divers said with the past two years particularly tough on RSAs throughout the country it was nice to support the organisation close to home.

“The RSA [in the Mackenzie] is a small branch and with the last couple of years, with poppy donations, I would imagine it’s been pretty low [sales].’’

Mackenzie District RSA Ryan Gilbert could not be reached for comment.

The poppies can be purchased online.