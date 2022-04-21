What's on in South Canterbury: April 22-25, 2022

SATURDAY

Ladies Day: 1pm upstairs at Temuka’s Alpine Energy Stadium. Music, spot prizes, food, entertainment and watching Temuka take on Celtic in South Canterbury Senior Men’s Rugby. $10 a ticket. Contact Nic Etti on 021 0246 8304.

Run Timaru Season Opener: 1.30pm to 4pm, meet at the Centennial Park picnic area/ middle carpark, for annual season opener. Come in running gear. Afternoon to follow, bring a plate of food, and a friend.

Different Strokes: 8.30pm to 11.30pm, live at the Kimbell Hotel.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Original Gypsy Fair: 9am Saturday to 4pm on Sunday, the fair will stop off at Caroline Bay. A range of eclectic mobile homes to admire as you walk among the stalls.

ONGOING

Pleasant Point Farmers Market: 9am-12.30pm every third Sunday of the month at the car park opposite Vetlife on the main road in Pleasant Point.

Temuka Community Market: 10am-1pm on Saturdays in the Temuka Town Square.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am-12.30pm on Saturdays, 2 George St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am-12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There are two exhibitions, Expressionist Impulses explores 21 artworks with the theme of expressionist while the Capture exhibition is another 21 works from the gallery’s photography collection. Both exhibitions run until May 8.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am-3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru. Ewan McDougall’s exhibition Der Ekstatiker (which translates as ecstasy) runs until April 29.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Touring exhibition Anne Frank: Let Me Be Myself concludes on May 1.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.