Troubled South Canterbury property management company in liquidation

A South Canterbury property management company which made headlines for failing to lodge bonds and return money to tenants and property owners has been placed in liquidation.

South Canterbury Property Management Limited, which is solely owned by Amanda Gray, of Albury, was placed in liquidation on April 11.

Liquidator Emma Laing, of Dunedin-based Trevor Laing & Associates, was appointed on April 12.

In May 2021, property owners, tenants and former tenants of Gray spoke out about their dealings with her and her property management company – raising concerns about bond payments not being lodged with Tenancy Services and bonds not being returned when tenants moved out.

* Property manager ordered to pay compensation for not filing bond

* Student relieved South Canterbury property manager has paid back bond

* Timaru homeowner chasing $5000 from property manager



In a May 31, 2021 ruling, Gray was ordered to pay compensation by the Tenancy Tribunal for not lodging a bond.

Tribunal adjudicator R Armstrong ruled Gray had “plainly committed an unlawful act” in not lodging the bond for a rental on Wai-iti Rd, and ordered her to pay the tenant $250 compensation.

The ruling said that the tenant paid the $1560 bond to the landlord on January 29, 2021, the first day of the tenancy, but Gray did not lodge the bond with the bond centre until May 25.

Armstrong said Gray lodged the bond “well after the time it should have been lodged and after the tenant had asked her several times to produce evidence that she had lodged the bond and approximately a month after this application was filed”.

Under tenancy law, a bond must be filed with the Bond Centre within 23 working days of it being paid. The maximum amount of exemplary damages that can be awarded for not lodging a bond is $1500.

In November 2019, Gray was ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay $600 compensation to a tenant for not lodging her bond, as well as $2500 for failing to provide adequate insulation.

South Canterbury Property Management Limited was incorporated in September 2017.

The first liquidator’s report is due on Wednesday, April 20.

Laing and Gray have been approached for comment.