Health warning removed for Whakatipu/Twizel River at picnic area

A health warning issued for the Whakatipu/Twizel River at the picnic area after the discovery of algal bloom has been removed.

The South Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health Unit removed the warning on Wednesday afternoon, after recent cyanobacteria surveys showed the cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the river has reduced and is now below levels that are of concern to public health.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said Environment Canterbury’s monitoring of area has finished for the season and will resume next summer when there is an increased likelihood of cyanobacteria growth.

For further information visit lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/.