Kiwi country musician impresses on first appearance on The Voice Australia

Kiwi country musician Kaylee Bell has appeared on The Voice Australia as a contestant.

When Kiwi musician Kaylee Bell took to the stage to perform on The Voice Australia, it came as little surprise to her fans the first coach to give her the mark of approval was Keith Urban.

Award-winning country pop artist Bell made her debut in the blind auditions on The Voice Australia on Wednesday night performing her original ‘Keith’ which is a tribute to Urban.

New Zealand born Urban, a country music star, is a coach alongside artists Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy on the Australian reality series.

After performing the song, Rita Ora asked Bell if she had just performed a song about Urban.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi country artist Kaylee Bell releases lockdown album

* From Waimate to New York: Kaylee Bell lights up Times Square

* Waimate stars in country musician Kaylee Bell's new single



“Did I just hear what I thought I heard? Did you just say Keith’s name in a song. Is this song about Keith?” Ora said.

Bell laughed and responded that it was.

“It sure is, I wrote it over in Nashville a couple of years ago with two buddies of mine.”

Ora told Bell that she was “made to be on stage ... to do an original in front of the person that you wrote the song about, you took a huge risk, and it worked. That was like a perfect package of an artist.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kaylee Bell performed her tribute to Keith Urban on The Voice Australia during her debut on the show on Wednesday night. She is pictured performing with him in Wellington in December 2016.

The aim of contestants on the show is to get the coaches to turn their chairs to show interest in adding them to their teams. All four coaches turned their chairs for Bell, but given her song choice they then questioned whether they really had a chance with her.

As Urban went to address Bell, he was blocked from adding her to his team by Jess Mauboy who said she wanted to “fight for” Bell to join her team.

“You just totally stand out, and I love that about you,” Mauboy told Bell.

The Voice Australia allows each coach two blocks which they can use at any time during the blind auditions.

Supplied/Channel 7 Australia Kiwi country musician Kaylee Bell has appeared on The Voice Australia as a contestant.

Talking about the song, Urban said a friend of his had told him about it.

“I couldn’t believe how just incredibly catchy it was and how much it sounded like the radio right out of the gate.

“I’ve never had any song written about me before but the fact that you also wrote it about the songs and the titles and the feeling in those, that’s just so touching Kaylee I can’t thank you enough for that.”

Urban said he would have had Bell on his team “in a nanosecond” so he could understand why Mauboy had blocked him.

“I totally understand why she just fought for you,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kaylee Bell performing with Keith Urban in Wellington in 2016.

Bell is no stranger to Urban, having performed with him twice – once in Australia for his Light the Fuse tour in 2014, and again in New Zealand on his ripCORD tour in 2016.

With the three remaining coaches all keen for the talented Bell to join their teams, she then had to make her decision.

“This is crazy. I do want to say that I am literally a big fan of all of you and I would love to get to know and learn from all of you. I really am stoked to be here, this is just amazing.”

After a short deliberation, Bell said she had made up her mind and chose to go with Mauboy’s team.

Supplied Kaylee Bell's image displayed on a large billboard in New York's Times Square in September.

In September, Bell’s image was projected on a large billboard in New York’s Times Square when she was chosen as part of a global campaign to promote women musicians.

At the time, Bell said she didn’t believe it at first when she was told about the billboard.

“I thought ‘is it for real?’, then I cried. It’s really cool that they’ve chosen this side of the world. It's amazing. It’s good to promote women.”

Bell is also a winner of Australia’s longest running country music award – the Toyota Star Maker Award, the same competition her idol Urban won at the beginning of his career.