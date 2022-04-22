More than 200 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 226 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and five cases in Timaru Hospital.

Friday’s announcement from the South Canterbury District Health, shows there are now 1330 active cases in the region.

Of those new cases, 180 are in the Timaru District, 27 in the Waimate District, and 19 in the Mackenzie District.

The total number of active cases in the Timaru District is now 1128, 136 in the Waimate District and 66 in the Mackenzie District.

There have now been 8569 Covid-19 cases recover in South Canterbury.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said its mobile vaccination clinic will be in Geraldine on April 26, from 11am to 4.30pm.

Walk in appointments were available, but anyone not wanting to wait is asked to book online at BookMyVaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

Five to 11-year-old vaccinations will also be available at the Geraldine clinic, Power said.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS (RATS)

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact you can go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 Testing Clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)

Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm

Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Temuka RAT collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

12.30pm to 4pm.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Geraldine RAT collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

9am to 11.30am.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Waimate RAT collection sites:

Michael St, Waimate (behind Waimate Event Centre)

Monday to Thursday and Saturday (closed Friday and Sunday)

9am to 11am

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Oak House Medical Centre

161 Queen St, Waimate, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance)

Monday to Friday

4pm to 5pm

Please note, phoning is preferred before going to this collection site

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day

Twizel RAT collection site:

MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Twizel

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 2pm

Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3)

Fairlie RAT collection site: