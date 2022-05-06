Urban regeneration specialist urges Timaru to consider its heritage as part of its future

An urban regeneration specialist has urged those considering the future of Timaru’s CBD to consider the value of its existing building stock.

Dr Glen Hazelton, project lead for the multimillion-dollar project to rejuvenate Dunedin’s retail quarters, addressed councillors and other key stakeholders involved in plans to revitalise central Timaru – known as the City Hub project.

The council approved a $31.9 million spend in its 2021-32 Long Term Plan as “an enabling role” in the regeneration of the town centre and urban design consultants Isthmus Group have been appointed to work with the council to deliver a master plan for the project.

Hazelton urged Timaru to look to neighbouring city Dunedin for inspiration, and said the most sustainable approach was looking at what it already had.

“Most of the time when we do have a building get demolished it does just become a car park because the cost of reconstruction and cost of building a new building is so great that the return people have to get from it – you can't rent things for that expense in Dunedin,” Hazelton said.

“I can count on one hand the number of new buildings that have been built in the CBD over the last 10-15 years.”

There was a need to have willing and motivated owners, and the council should open the door to enable the private sector to revitalise buildings, he said.

“It’s good to get an owner on board to renovate an older building there is a flow-on effect.”

Supplied Timaru District Council planning manager Hamish Barrell, left, and Glen Hazelton in Timaru’s CBD.

He said if other people saw what could be done with older buildings, it would give them confidence to do something as well – and he said it was important they say other mum-and-dad type investors doing the work – rather than councils or large organisations.

Dunedin’s Vogel St was an example of that, he said.

Hazelton also spoke about the sustainable aspect of regenerating heritage buildings instead of demolishing them, and the way the Dunedin City Council had regenerated it CBD’s heritage buildings by repurposing them for residential spaces and apartments.

Speaking to The Timaru Herald after his visit, Hazelton said he had walked the town’s main street and noted there was “more opportunity for residential spaces”.

“There’s lots of amazing buildings, spaces and lane ways, you’d hope there were opportunities for development in Timaru,” Hazelton said.

Working with everyone involved, and consulting the community about what was happening was important, as was taking a sustainable approach, he said.

“There’s no greener building than one that’s already built,” Hazelton said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Council City Hub internal project manager Rosie Oliver said they planned to bring speakers to Timaru quarterly as part of the planning for the City Hub strategy.

Timaru District Council City Hub internal project manager Rosie Oliver said Hazleton made it clear they must engage with stakeholders and clear communication was the key to success.

“He really emphasised there’s no substitute for having a chat with people, whether that’s in person or on the phone.

“If you want people to be engaged, you need to go and talk to them,” she said.

Oliver said the council was doing this, but had fewer resources than the Dunedin City Council.

“To the extent that we can, we have already been walking into shops talking to people, we’ve set up these stakeholder groups where we are reaching out to people,” Oliver said.

Residential apartments in the CBD were something former Grey Power president Denise Fitzgerald advocated for in Timaru back in early 2016, and are something she still believes in six years later.

“It would be great to see some residential apartments in the CBD, it would give it life, there’s lots of character there that could be utilised,” Fitzgerald said.

Doug Field/Stuff Denise Fitzgerald is still hoping to see more inner city living options in Timaru in the future.

Fitzgerald said it would be better for Timaru residents, particularly those in the older age bracket, to be living in the main street than out in the suburbs.

“We tend to split people up and put them out in the suburbs.

“It’s quite nice to have people get up in the morning and walk to a cafe or go to the library, rather than being isolated in the suburbs.”

Fitzgerald said having people living on the city centre would provide opportunity for more social interaction.

Oliver said residential apartments in the CBD is an idea which “has been regularly raised by stakeholders’’.

“One of the things that has a good level of shared awareness, is that in order to support retail, hospitality and commercial operation you need a critical mass of people,” Oliver said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dr Glen Hazelton, of the Dunedin City Council, shared his advice to key stakeholders involved in the City Hub project. (File photo)

“Bringing people to live in the CBD, whether that’s in re-purposed heritage buildings or repurposing any building for residential has the advantage of bringing more people into town, which creates great community vibrancy and provides that pool of potential customers.”

Oliver said it was too soon to arrive at any conclusions.

“We do have an absolute wealth of stakeholder and community feedback, providing us with really diverse ideas about what the identity and uniqueness [of Timaru] might be,” Oliver said.

“In terms of what makes Timaru unique, it’s not just the conversation we’re having right now, but obviously the community’s been having that conversation for five years about what makes Timaru unique.”

“Some people talk about the heritage buildings, some people talk about the connection to the bay, some people talk about the bluestone and the Mt Horrible lava flows, it's about the rural/urban connection, the port operation and history and the shipwrecks.

“It’s important to remember the mana whenua heritage as well as the European heritage.”

Hazelton’s talk was the first of an intended quarterly speaker series to inform elected members and City Hub stakeholders before the next Long Term Plan in 2024, while the project was in the planning and design phase.

“We’d hope to be bringing someone to town round about quarterly and following that same pattern of having that afternoon session in working hours and an evening session to accommodate, local retailers,” Oliver said.