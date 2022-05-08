Timaru Taxis celebrating 75 years of business

A Timaru tax outside the registered office of Timaru Taxis in Dee St.

Timaru Taxis has been transporting residents and visitors around the town and beyond since 1947 and now they’re planning an event to mark the milestone.

The event, at the Richard Pearse Tavern on June 5 in the Strathallan Room, will be a celebration of past and present members, the company’s manager Steph Dyce says.

“Seventy-five years in business in Timaru is a big achievement,” Dyce said.

Dawn Sandri, manager for Timaru Taxis, said the event will be an “informal get-together” with drinks, nibbles and an opportunity to share memories.

“Any past members are welcome to come along,” Sandri said.

In its 75 years of operation, the company has changed significantly in this time, with different drivers, vehicles and communication and booking systems.

In 1966, a trip to neighbouring town Pareora would cost $2, however the same trip would cost you $56.50 today.