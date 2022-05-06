One hundred new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 100 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury and four in Timaru Hospital.

The South Canterbury District Health Board also confirmed on Friday, there are now 844 active cases in the region and 10,993 cases recovered in the region in 2022.

Of those new cases, 89 are in the Timaru District, six in the Waimate District, three in the Mackenzie District, and two from unknown locations.

That brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 751, 49 in the Waimate District, and 44 in the Mackenzie District.

Due to reduced demand the Waimate rapid antigen test collection site on Michael St has now closed the Oak House collection site has increased its hours, the South Canterbury District Health Board said.

It also reminded residents that the third primary vaccination dose is available for tamariki aged 5 to 11 who are severely immunocompromised.

Where to get rapid antigen tests (RATs)

If you are showing Covid-19 symptoms, or are a household contact, visit a RAT collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz, or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)

Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm

Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Talbot Park carpark, 156 Otipua Rd

Saturday, 9am to 3pm

Temuka RAT collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

12.30pm to 4pm

Geraldine RAT collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine

Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

9am to 11.30am

Waimate RAT collection sites:

Oak House Medical Centre

161 Queen St, Waimate, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance)

Monday to Friday

10am to 12pm, and 2pm to 5pm

Please note, phoning is preferred before going to this collection site

Twizel RAT collection site:

MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Twizel

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Saturday, 10am to 2pm

Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: