One hundred new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury
There are 100 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury and four in Timaru Hospital.
The South Canterbury District Health Board also confirmed on Friday, there are now 844 active cases in the region and 10,993 cases recovered in the region in 2022.
Of those new cases, 89 are in the Timaru District, six in the Waimate District, three in the Mackenzie District, and two from unknown locations.
That brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 751, 49 in the Waimate District, and 44 in the Mackenzie District.
Due to reduced demand the Waimate rapid antigen test collection site on Michael St has now closed the Oak House collection site has increased its hours, the South Canterbury District Health Board said.
It also reminded residents that the third primary vaccination dose is available for tamariki aged 5 to 11 who are severely immunocompromised.
Where to get rapid antigen tests (RATs)
If you are showing Covid-19 symptoms, or are a household contact, visit a RAT collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz, or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.
Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic:
- Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, Timaru (north end car park)
- Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm
- Sunday, 9am to 3pm
- Talbot Park carpark, 156 Otipua Rd
- Saturday, 9am to 3pm
Temuka RAT collection site:
- Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave)
- Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)
- 12.30pm to 4pm
Geraldine RAT collection site:
- Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Geraldine
- Sunday to Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)
- 9am to 11.30am
Waimate RAT collection sites:
- Oak House Medical Centre
- 161 Queen St, Waimate, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance)
- Monday to Friday
- 10am to 12pm, and 2pm to 5pm
- Please note, phoning is preferred before going to this collection site
Twizel RAT collection site:
- MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Twizel
- Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
- Saturday, 10am to 2pm
- Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).
Fairlie RAT collection site:
- Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Fairlie
- Monday to Friday
- 9am to 5.30pm
- Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).