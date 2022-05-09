Initiative to reduce street cats in South Canterbury sells out in two days

Two cats, Pete and Pearl, previously desexed in South Canterbury by the SPCA.

An initiative to combat the increasing number of stray cats in South Canterbury sold out in two days, with 1000 felines set to get fixed.

SPCA launched its Snip ‘N’ Chip initiative on May 4, providing pet owners with $20 vouchers to desex and microchip their cats.

The idea has been welcomed by Street Cats South Canterbury which has picked up 657 stray cats and kittens since May 1, 2021.

According to Street Cats South Canterbury programme director Karen Sole, the number of felines the organisation has picked since December, 2021, had increased significantly.

She attributed this to Covid-19, changing weather patterns and other unknown factors.

“This [the initiative] is one way SPCA are helping to reducing the street cat population,” Sole said.

Despite the increased number of cats being found in the region, new places for them are still being found.

“Adoption is still really good, we’re still managing to find homes,” Sole said.

SPCA national desexing manager Rebecca Dobson said animals are abandoned for “a variety of reasons’’.

“Financial troubles are certainly one of the main reasons people might find themselves in the difficult situation of not being able to provide for their beloved family pet,” Dobson said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Street Cats foster parent Sarah Ladbrook holds Frank in December 2021.

“We would encourage anyone who finds themselves in a tough situation where they’re unable to care for an animal to contact us for help, rather than dumping them.”

Dobson said desexing cats is key to reducing the stray cat population and preventing litters that owners are not able to care for.

“Our Snip ‘n’ Chip campaign in Timaru and Southland has proven to be incredibly popular, with vouchers selling out in just two days,” Dobson said.

“We’ll be able to desex 1000 felines in the Timaru and Southland communities, preventing thousands of unwanted animals from being born.”