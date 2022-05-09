Timaru chiropractor fined for seeing patients while unvaccinated

The Ministry of Health has fined two chiropractors, including Dr Steven Morse (above) for seeing patients in person while unvaccinated. (File photo)

Timaru chiropractor Dr Steven Morse has been fined $12,000 for seeing patients in person while unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said Morse was one of two chiropractors fined for breaching clause 7 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021.

Morse was issued three infringement notices with each carrying a fee of $4000.

The ministry is investigating whether other patients may have received treatment.

If anyone has seen Morse since the start of February 2022, and is willing to provide information about their visit to the Ministry of Health, they are asked to email: enforcement@health.govt.nz

Hawke’s Bay chiropractor Dr Ryno Tope has been fined $4000.