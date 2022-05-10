Mother flees war-torn Ukraine to bring children to safety in New Zealand

Olesia Solovei and family talk about their new life in New Zealand, and the support they have received.

Less than two weeks after fleeing war-torn Ukraine, Oleisia Solovei says she had no option but to leave her husband behind to ensure the safety of their two young children.

Solovei and her children, Mykola, 11, and Marria, 8, arrived in Timaru on April 30 after leaving their home in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, where her husband Volodimir remains.

“My family is broken. He [Volodimir] is over there and the only good thing is that we are safe here,” Oleisia Solovei said.

The family joins millions of Ukrainians who have fled their homeland since Russian forces invaded in February under the guise of conducting a special operation.

The heartbreaking decision was not easy, but it was safer for the family to leave the war-torn country, and move to the town where Solovei’s mother, Antonina Fedorovych, is based, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Olesia Solovei, left, and children Mykola Solovei, 11, and Marria Solovei, 8, arrived in Timaru, from Ukraine just over a week ago.

Speaking to The Timaru Herald, with her mother translating, Solovei said they missed Volodimir “very much” and were in regular contact with him every day.

“We talk to him every day,’’ she said.

He is not in the military but has volunteered to help, she said.

The family had received special visas to come to New Zealand and had left the country via the Polish border, she said.

She said it was heartbreaking to see the destruction in Ukraine, and the way people had been forced to leave, or hide.

“Most of my city [Khmelnytskyi] is OK but some special objects [there] have been destroyed.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bay Watch Motor Lodge owner Ray Perry helps Marria Solovei, 8, ride her new bike.

Her mother said she had feared for the life of her daughter, and grandchildren, as soon as war had broken out.

“The situation was very dangerous to be living in,” Fedorovych said.

”I wanted them to come here, and it was such a sense of relief when they got here.’’

Seeing them at Christchurch Airport had been a “happy, happy’’ moment, she said.

”It was very emotional.’’

Solovei said she had been made to feel “very welcome’’ in Timaru, with her children starting their first day at Waimataitai School last Monday.

Mykola said he was enjoying school and his teacher was “very, very good’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mykola Solovei, 11, and Marria Solovei, 8, are enjoying school and their new bikes.

He had made friends and described New Zealand as a “very, very good’' country.

The family is staying at Bay Watch Motor Lodge, where owner Ray Perry said he was contacted by Fedorovych’s husband asking if they had a room for them.

“He explained the background story, and we are happy to have them,” Perry said.

“They can stay here for as long as they need.”

Hoping to help the family out, he visited The Cyclery in Timaru on Monday to inquire about buying the children bikes to “give them something to look forward to, and as a distraction from everything else they are going through’’.

He said he explained the situation, and when he brought the children, and Olesia back later to try out some bikes, they were told the three would be given one each, free of charge.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Antonina Fedorovych, Mykola Solovei, 11, and Marria Solovei, 8, and Olesia Solovei were reunited in Timaru.

Perry said he was blown away by the offer, and Solovei said she had been “overjoyed” by the gesture.

“It was exciting,” she said.

The Cyclery owner James Smith said he could not even remotely comprehend what the family had been through to get to New Zealand.

“If we can make a tiny difference to the family’s lives, then bring it on,” Smith said.

“It’s a tiny way of helping out.”