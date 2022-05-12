South Canterbury senior representative rugby goes to the heartland

Members of the Temuka Rugby Club are excited to bring the championship game to the town, from left, Temuka Rugby Club captain Karlie Triggs, past secretary and life member Heather George, and South Canterbury hooker and Temuka team captain Junior Faavae.

South Canterbury's senior representative rugby campaign is going to the region’s heartland in 2022 for the first time, much to the excitement of members of clubs where the games will be played.

For the first time since the championship began in 2006, four games of the Heartland Championship will be played at regional rugby fields in Fairlie, Temuka, Waimate and Geraldine, while work on the multi-million dollar redevelopment of Timaru’s Alpine Energy Stadium continues, the draw announced on Thursday shows.

South Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Craig Calder said the clubs, who had to apply to have games played at their grounds, were “super excited’' about rugby being played at their facilities, as it is “an unbelievable opportunity”.

“It is a very exciting time and era in South Canterbury rugby,” he said

Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff Temuka team captain and South Canterbury hooker Junior Faavae, left, alongside Temuka club captain Karlie Triggs are excited to bring the championship to Temuka for the community and young players.

It is expected the championship will return to Alpine Energy Stadium, to be known as Fraser Park, in 2023, he said.

Calder said the first game in Temuka on August 20, against Thames Valley, will be a great first home game as it will be a repeat of the championship final where last year the unbeaten South Canterbury team played Thames Valley and won.

“It will be an incredible grudge match,” he said.

The following week’s game for South Canterbury will be played in Levin against Horowhenua Kapiti.

supplied How the new Fraser Park multisport stadium will look once completed. (File photo)

Week three’s game will be against North Otago, in Fairlie, and week four will be away again, in Whanganui.

In week five South Canterbury will play against Wairarapa Bush in Masterton, before returning home in week six to play Poverty Bay in Waimate. The next week the team will travel up the road to Ashburton in their match against Mid Canterbury.

The week eight match, in Geraldine, will be played against East Coast.

Temuka Rugby Club captain Karlie Triggs said it was an opportunity the club could not turn down.

Aiman Amerul-Muner/Stuff The ground is ready for spectators for the Heartland Championship match on August 20, from left, Junior Faavae, Heather George, and Karlie Triggs.

“Because there are a lot of kids in the club, and we’re a big family club, we felt that we needed to show them what they can achieve, as they’re the next generation of players,’’ she said.

Geraldine Rugby Club president Aaron Gregan said the club is ‘’really excited’’ as a club to host the East Coast Rugby Union as both teams have ‘’very similar values’’.

Gregan said he is excited to be able to show off the club’s facilities to the community and expects a large crowd for the game.

“We definitely hope to pull in people from all over South Canterbury,’’ he said.