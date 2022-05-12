More than 120 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 126 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and three in Timaru Hospital.

Thursday’s announcement from the South Canterbury District Health Board shows there are now 822 active cases in the region, and 11,732 cases have recovered in the region in 2022.

Of those new cases, 99 are in the Timaru District, 15 in the Waimate District, 11 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.

The total number of active cases in the Timaru District is now 689, 67 in the Waimate District, 64 in the Mackenzie District, and two from unknown locations.

Three people have died with Covid in South Canterbury this year.

Where to get a rapid antigen test (RAT):

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic: Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, (north end car park) Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm; Sunday 9am-3pm. This site is closed May 14. RAT collection site on May 14 will be at the Talbot Park carpark, 156 Otipua Rd, 9am to 3pm.

Temuka RAT collection site: Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave), Sunday to Thursday 12.30pm to 4pm (closed Friday and Saturday)

Geraldine RAT collection site: Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 11.30am (closed Friday and Saturday).

Waimate RAT collection sites: Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance) Monday to Friday 10am to noon and 2 to 5pm. Phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Twizel RAT collection site: MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).