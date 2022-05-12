Closure of Timaru trampoline business linked to Covid

The owners of Timaru’s Flip out trampoline arena are preparing to close their business at Washdyke. (File photo)

The owners of Timaru trampoline arena Flip Out are preparing to close the business after a tough couple of years operating under Covid restrictions.

Flip Out owner Bronwyn Chittock said they planned to close the business early next month and the pandemic had been a major contributing factor to that decision.

“Covid-19 has hit us really hard.

“People not going out made it a lot harder for us,” Chittock said.

Restrictions on capacity at the venue had added an extra layer of difficulty to running the business.

“We did have to reduce numbers and this did reduce our income.”

However, Chittock said she had enjoyed “the variety of people” she had met while operating the venture which opened in 2016.

“We loved being able to offer something else to the community and being a place for kids to expend their energy.”

Chittock said the recently announced reopening of New Zealand’s borders to the world on July 31 would be unlikely to have a big impact on the business.

They were willing to sell the business, if a buyer could be found. If not, the equipment would be dismantled and stored, she said.