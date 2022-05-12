Free car seat fitting clinic in Timaru to acknowledge awareness week

The importance of having a properly fitted car seat should not be underestimated, the region’s lead car seat technician says.

Debbie Kingan, of South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals, has been in the industry for almost 37 years and says the most common problem she has seen in that time has been the seat not being fitted correctly for the car, or the wrong type of seat for the age of the child.

“If seats aren’t fitted correctly all sorts can go wrong,’’ Kingan said.

The organisation will hold a free car seat fitting clinic in Timaru on May 22, to tie in with Road Safety Awareness Week, which finishes on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Booster seats donated to Tararua parents in need

* How a properly installed car seat can save a child's life

* How a properly installed car seat can save a child's life



The theme of the week is Road Safety Heroes, celebrating the heroic work of road safety professionals, and explaining how we can all play a part in making journeys safer for everyone.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Tinca Vanvalkengoe, left, Nicole Rooney, Debbie Kingan and Laura Carter of South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals.

Kingan said the clinic would provide free fittings – normal it costs $10.

“Anyone is welcome to come along.

“We have the expertise to fit and help people fit the seats properly.’’

Timaru’s Plunket car seat service, which Kingan co-ordinated, closed in 2016 after helping to keep South Canterbury children safe for 35 years.

The Plunket services were closed across the country.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff The car seat service in Timaru.

However, Kingan was then approached by Janya Lobb for car seat hire during the festive season.

Since then South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals has grown, and now has a base at 136 Wai-iti Rd, and open on Thursdays from 10 to 2pm.

Kingan said call-outs were also available for people wanting a seat fitted at home.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Leanne Haggerty puts her 1-year-old grandson, Titan Tu’Imoula in a car seat in Timaru on Thursday.

She said prior to Covid-19 the group also ran clinics in different towns throughout South Canterbury.

She hoped this would return before the end of the year.

The clinic will be held at the Timaru Ara carpark from 10 to 2pm.