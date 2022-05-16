Temuka's new aviary in the building stages

Temuka aviary volunteer Laurie Sullivan checks out the foundation work for the town’s new aviary

A new location for Temuka’s well-loved birds is another step closer, with the foundations being laid for the town’s new aviary.

In the aviary’s Temuka Domain location at the moment, the birds have suffered through many cold winters, but this year will be their last, with construction starting on a new aviary, at a sunnier location last week.

After advocating for a new space for more than a year in the south-east section of the domain, Temuka aviary volunteer, Laurie Sullivan said “he is really looking forward to seeing it in a new location”.

The aviary is shaded by trees and covered in fallen leaves and removing them is a “full-time job” for the Temuka aviary volunteers’’, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the new location will improve the birds’ quality of life because “the area is warmer and more exposed to sunlight”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An artist’s impression of the new Temuka aviary

“The new modern design should be really appealing” Sullivan said.

“We’re really pleased to get this started and looking forward to having it finished.”

The new aviary is part of a wider project by Timaru District Council to redevelop Temuka Domain.

Sullivan spoke out last year about the amount of time it was taking to build the aviary, as part of the council’s $168,000 Temuka Domain upgrade.

The project was given the green light in June 2021, when the council agreed to the $350,000 build, as part of is 20221/22 Long Term Plan.

Sullivan said the finish date was “dependent on a few variables”. However, he hoped it would be finished sometime in spring.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Temuka’s bird aviary, shaded by trees and fallen leaves, making it cold for the birds.

Sullivan said that after the new aviary is fitted out, the transportation of the bird would not be a “major issue’’.