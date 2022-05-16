Pupils get opportunity to try out giant bouncy castle obstacle course

Temuka Primary School pupils got the chance to try out the police Blue Light blow up obstacle course on Monday.

More than 100 pupils at Temuka Primary School were jumping to try out a police obstacle course.

The Blue Light blow up bouncy castle travelled to the South Canterbury town, on Monday, giving pupils at the school the chance to bounce around the obstacle course which has been in the North Island, and will now travel around the South for the next two months.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Temuka Primary School pupil Marley Narayan has a go on the obstacle course on Monday morning.

Senior constable Jan Gibbs, of Timaru, said children were having “a lot of fun’’.

When The Timaru Herald visited, 90 pupils had been through the course, with another three classes set to try it out, Gibbs said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Senior Constable Jan Gibbs, of Timaru, Ben Dennison, 9, and Jess Tubb, 11, on the course.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Event cancellations grow on back of Covid-19 fears

* Activities for South New Brighton children who can't go to school after fire

* Grantlea Downs School wins annual police physical competency test challenge



“The ladders are difficult,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff James Reihana goes on the course.

“Maybe I’m a little bit heavier than the kids, and it’s slippery in your socks, but the ladders getting up at the start and the end are difficult.’’

Blue Light is a police organisation which aims to get children and youth see police in a different light and “do some fun activities together’’, she said.