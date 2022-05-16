South Canterbury's Ranfurly Shield wider training squad named

South Canterbury rugby coach Nigel Walsh, left, and chief executive Craig Calder, seen in March, excited at the prospect of taking the Ranfurly Shield from Hawke’s Bay in June.

The wider training squad for the South Canterbury team having a crack at taking rugby’s Ranfurly Shield from Hawke’s Bay in 2022 has been named.

The squad, announced on Monday, includes 36 players from throughout the region who impressed selectors, South Canterbury Rugby Foot Union chief executive Craig Calder said.

The challenge will be played in Napier on June 29, and is its first in 16 years since being beaten 80-15 by Canterbury at home in Timaru.

As the 2021 Heartland Championship Meads Cup winners, South Canterbury automatically has the right to challenge for the shield.

“We’ve told the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union we aren’t going up there to get second place,’’ Calder said.

South Canterbury has won the shield twice – in 1950 and 1974.

Supplied Proud moment: The 1974 Ranfurly Shield winning South Canterbury team, (back row, from left) Alan McLaren, Murray Roberts, Ross McCutcheon, Noel Glass, Dave Cochrane, Doug Nicol, Neville Twaddell, Paul Roddick, Lani Palmer, (centre row) Gene Thomson, Noel Dennison, Brian Wilton, Peter Grant, Bill Anderson, Dick Sharpe, Tom Lister, Mick Lindsay, Lewis Murchison, Rod Dorgan, Jack Stoddart (masseur), front row (from right) Bricky Mulcahy (selector), Peter Walsh, Jim Dawson (selector-coach), Ken Milne (captain), George Atkins, Ken Tarrant, Stewie Sutherland, Bill Dickson, Jack williams (manager).

Coach Nigel Walsh said most of the training squad is made up of players who were part of the unbeaten South Canterbury Meads Cup team in 2021.

While eight new representative players had also been included, Calder said.

Walsh said any Ranfurly Shield game was ‘’a big deal’’, and this would be the biggest game of some of the players’ careers.

“We just have to be ready for the challenge and be prepared but yes, I am very much looking forward to it.’’

The squad’s first training session will be on Wednesday.

The squad is:

Props: Tokomaata Fakatava (Waimate), Vaka Taelaga (Temuka), Taufa Hala’afia (Harlequins), Keagan Grey (Pleasant Point), Apitoni Toia (Harlequins), Grasion Dale (Celtic)

Hookers: Senio Samisonio (Temuka), Connor Anderson (Celtic), Junior Faavae (Temuka)

Locks: Solomone Lavaka (Temuka), Anathony Amato (Waimate), Henry Bryce (Waimate)

Loose forwards: Cam Russell (Mackenzie), Nick Strachan (Celtic), Bradley Clark (Geraldine), Chris Hala’afia (Harlequins), Eteine van Zyl (Temuka)

No 8: Loni Toumohuni (Waimate), Tangi Savelio (Temuka)

No 9: Theo Davidson (Waimate), Willie Wright (Celtic), Sekope Maea (Celtic)

1st five: Sam Briggs (Tasman)

2nd five: Zac MacKay (Christchurch), Miles Medlicott (Waimate)

Centre: Zac Saunders (Celtic), Paula Fifita (Harlequins), Sainivalati Ramuwai (Mackenzie)

Wing: Kalavini Leatigaga (Temuka), Sireli Buliruarua (Harlequins), Clarence Moli (Waimate), Tomasi Bikaca (Celtic)

Fullback: Liueli Simote (Temuka), Lisate Folau (Harlequins)

Injured: Siu Kakala (Harlequins), Faalele Lolua (Temuka)