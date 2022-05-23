Rescued hawk lands second role in New Zealand TV series

Ron Lindsay with harrier hawk/kāhu Tom which has just finished filming in a second New Zealand TV series.

Rescued by a farmer who found her and her siblings abandoned in a paddock, harrier hawk/kāhu Tom struggled in her early days and was an unlikely contender for future silver screen success.

Despite her rough start, Tom went on to star in the 2020 production of New Zealand series One Lane Bridge and notched up her second TV series recently.

The harrier hawk/kāhu, named after Tom Thumb due to her size, has been in the care of New Zealand Raptor Trust since she was rescued.

“Tom has been with the Trust since she was a chick. She came in with her brother and sister, they were abandoned by their parents. We raised them, but Tom got sick, we released her brother and sister back out into the wild and Tom has stayed with us as one of our advocacy birds,” New Zealand Raptor Trust chairperson Ron Lindsay said.

After training Tom for her first production, in which she acted as a meta-physical symbol for a murdered character, Lindsay said he had received sporadic offers from production companies, including an invitation to work with magpies in the 2022 Oscar best picture nominee, The Power of the Dog.

“But I wasn’t really interested in training magpies,” he said.

However, another opportunity arose for Tom and filming for that series had just wrapped.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ron Lindsay says his relationship with Tom is based on food.

“Tom had specific things to do, and we spent about 4 or 5 weeks training beforehand to get her to be able to land in the right spots that we needed to.”

He said that training included setting up dummy scenes, so they could train Tom to flight to right places.

Tom then spent two days on set in Queenstown, staying in a motel with Lindsay between shooting.

As is often the case when working with animals, things did not go according to plan – but the crew managed to get some “good shots in”, he said.

“I’ve had her for four years, we know each other, but it doesn’t really matter how much you train, things can go sideways on the day.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tom was rescued from a paddock by a St Andrews farmer in 2018.

As a wildlife photographer by profession, Lindsay said he enjoys the experience of being on a film set, seeing the different camera and lighting choices.

“Seeing what they did with the lighting was incredible.

“It was a lot of fun.

“It’s interesting to see how they become part of the story,” he said.

Although he has to remain tight-lipped on any details due to confidentiality agreements, Lindsay said he was excited about the show’s release.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ron Lindsay has been working with Tom since 2018, with the pair often visiting schools to raise awareness of raptors.

When she is not starring on the small screen, Lindsay said Tom had plenty of work to do.

“She’s the main advocacy bird for the New Zealand Raptor Trust, she comes round and does school programmes and education with me.”

“Our relationship really is based on food. I don't think she really loves me, but we know each other ... as long as I’m feeding her she thinks im alright.”

New Zealand Raptor Trust was formed in 2016, with Lindsay one of the founding members. The trust takes in birds which are sick or injured, with the intention of rehabilitating them back to full health.