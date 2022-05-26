Fairlie chicken farm business placed into liquidation

South Canterbury chicken farm business Heslips Hatcheries Ltd has been placed into liquidation.

A Fairlie poultry farming business has been placed into liquidation following an application by a Dunedin poultry business.

MainFeeds Ltd filed the application to put Heslips Hatcheries Ltd, which traded as MacKenzie Country Free Range Eggs, into liquidation in the High Court at Timaru on March 25.

Court documents show the Dunedin-based poultry business applied to have Heslips Hatcheries Ltd liquidated over a $31k debt.

Iain Nellies, of Dunedin-based Insolvency Management Limited, was appointed liquidator by the court on Tuesday morning.

Nellies said it was too soon to make any comment on the situation, when contacted on Tuesday.

In its application, MainFeeds claimed it served Heslips Hatcheries Ltd, which is solely owned by Fairlie man Glen Heslip, with a demand for payment of debt on January 26. The company had 15 days to pay that debt, in accordance with the Companies Act 1993.

The defendant company failed or neglected to comply with the statutory demand to pay the $31,862.01 before February 17, the application says.

It also says the money owing to MainFeeds was for the supply of early lay mash and chick starter mash.

Earlier this month, Glen Heslip said the company had attempted to pay money owed to MainFeeds, but the amount owed was under dispute.

“I am happy to pay what is owed, but it is the amount that is being disputed,” he said.

MainFeeds is a division of Mainland Poultry, a Dunedin-based company which, in addition to the feed business, also markets eggs under Zeagold Foods, its website says.