Number of deaths with Covid-19 in South Canterbury jumps to 15

A huge increase in the number of deaths with Covid-19 in South Canterbury has been blamed on the way the Ministry of Health counts deaths in each area.

On Monday, the ministry said there had been 15 deaths in South Canterbury – on Friday that number was just four, as reported by the South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB).

After The Timaru Herald noticed the numbers differed on the ministry’s website, a spokesperson said as of Monday, it has reported 15 deaths of people with Covid-19 that have had a registered address in the SCDHB area.

“Deaths can be reported in the update at either a DHB or a regional level,’’ the spokesperson said.

“When deaths are aggregated regionally South Canterbury deaths are not explicitly reported and are included in the Canterbury region total.’’

In addition, occasionally an individual’s DHB of residence is not available, or is not up-to-date, at the time a death is announced, they said.

“This can result in a change in the number of deaths associated with a specific DHB after a media statement has been published.’’

Figures provided by the ministry show, of the reported deaths of people from South Canterbury with Covid-19, the first was on March 30, followed by another on April 6, then April 8, 11, 15, 21, and 27.

Two more deaths were reported on May 11, 14, and 22, and then another two on May 27.

Further deaths were reported on May 28 and 29.