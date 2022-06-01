Weather watches for Canterbury High Country

Severe is expected to hit the Canterbury High Country on Wednesday.

Severe weather is expected in the Canterbury High Country, with thunder, and strong wind and rain forecast.

The MetService has issued weather watches in the region, with heavy periods of rain and severe gales expected.

The agency also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Canterbury High Country on Wednesday morning, valid until 3pm.

‘’There is a risk of severe thunderstorms bringing damaging wind gusts of more than 110 km/h and localised tornadoes,’’ it says.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Blustery gales whip across the country, bringing heavy rain, warm temperatures

* Severe thunderstorm watch lifted, orange heavy rain warning for Canterbury High Country

* Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Auckland, Northland and Waikato



‘’Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas.’’

A heavy rain watch for the area is also in place to 1am on Thursday, with rainfall amounts possibly approaching warning criteria within 15km of the main divide.

The strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country is valid from 12pm on Wednesday, to 6am on Thursday.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.