Funding opens for major events in the Timaru District

Rock and roll dancers at the 2021 Caroline Bay Rock and Hop. The annual fundraiser is a major Timaru event, cancelled in 2022 because of Covid-19

Extra funding has been made available for major events in the Timaru District, with between $10,000 and $50,000 available to applicants able to demonstrate the economic and social benefits of hosting that event.

Applications for Venture Tourism’s Major Events Support Fund Applications are now open for major events taking place in the Timaru District before June 30, 2023.

The applications are open to event organisers who aim to “attract visitors from the wider region and beyond ensuring high levels of community engagement’’.

It is the second year the economic agency is administering the funding.

Over the past year, Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay said she had noticed a definite hesitation in the events sector to plan large scale events because of the level of uncertainty surrounding them.

“However, this year it’s a different playing field, and we’re hoping that event organisers will be looking confidently ahead with their plans.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay said she hoped event organisers would look “confidently ahead with their plans’’. (File photo)

Many major events have been cancelled, or postponed in the region, in the past year including the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop, the Caroline Bay Carnival, several A and P shows, and other fundraising sports events.

As well as being a fun day out for Timaru residents and visitors, major events have a positive impact on the district’s economy because “a whole lot of people are spending money here who otherwise wouldn’t be in town’’, Hay said.

“They do make a difference for our businesses, and events also bring a nice buzz to town.”

Hospitality South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said Timaru has felt “the impact of the lack of these events, not just on our economy but the psychosocial impacts as well’’.

“I’m excited about what’s coming up, it’s important to keep looking up and forward.

“Any event that brings people to our region is good for us.

“It gives visitors the opportunity to explore and spend time in our region.”

Events were also a great way to showcase the district, she said.

John Bisset/Stuff Hospitality South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said she was excited about what’s coming up in the district. (File photo)

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith echoed this sentiment, saying events may also encourage return visits to the region.

“They serve as a way to bring new people to the district, showcase Timaru and encourages people to visit, stay longer and come back,’’ she said.

These events also have a positive impact on those who live permanently within the district, she said.

“It adds vibrancy and excitement and something for people to do,” Smith said.

Venture Timaru will allocate funding for emerging events, ones that have significant long-term growth potential for the Timaru District, long-standing events that have proven their ability to deliver high profile for the district as well as events that have the opportunity to increase the district’s profile, visitation or business opportunities.