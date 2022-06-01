Almost 150 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 147 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and 13 in Timaru Hospital.

Wednesday’s figures, provided by the South Canterbury District Health Board, show there are now 931 active cases in the region, and 14,161 cases have recovered in the region in 2022.

Of those new cases, 125 are in the Timaru District, 17 in the Waimate District, and five in the Mackenzie District.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 799, 76 in the Waimate District, 49 in the Mackenzie District, and seven from unknown locations.

Where to get a rapid antigen test (RAT):

Please note all collection sites will be closed on Queen’s Birthday (Monday).

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic: Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, (north end car park) Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-3pm.

Temuka RAT collection site: Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave), Sunday to Thursday 12.30pm to 4pm (closed Friday and Saturday)

Geraldine RAT collection site: Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 11.30am (closed Friday and Saturday).

Waimate RAT collection sites: Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance) Monday to Friday 10am to noon and 2 to 5pm. Phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Twizel RAT collection site: MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).​​​​​​