More than 130 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 132 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and 11 in Timaru Hospital.

Thursday’s announcement, from the South Canterbury District Health Board, shows there are now 929 active cases in the region.

There are also 14,298 recovered cases in the region, and 15 deaths with Covid-19.

Of those new cases, 103 are in the Timaru District, 16 in the Waimate District, 12 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 788, 72 in the Waimate District, 59 in the Mackenzie District, and 10 from unknown locations.

On Wednesday, South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said at this stage there had not been a reduction in the number of Covid cases in the region, and those numbers were running above the modelling done by the health board to help plan its response to the Omicron outbreak.

Power said the hospital had “continued to see a high number of Covid-19 positive patients over the last two to three weeks’’, and he said it was important to note all parts of the region’s health system were facing significant pressure.

Where to get a rapid antigen test (RAT):

Please note all collection sites will be closed on Queen’s Birthday (Monday).

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic: Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, (north end car park) Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-3pm.

Temuka RAT collection site: Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave), Sunday to Thursday 12.30pm to 4pm (closed Friday and Saturday)

Geraldine RAT collection site: Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 11.30am (closed Friday and Saturday).

Waimate RAT collection sites: Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance) Monday to Friday 10am to noon and 2 to 5pm. Phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Twizel RAT collection site: MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).​​​​​