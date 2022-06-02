Retailers report change in shopping habits since since start of pandemic

Retailers have noticed a change in the way people are shopping since Covid hit.

Retailers in Timaru’s main street say people are still shopping, but they’ve changed the way the shop since Covid-19 hit.

Mac Shaw menswear owner Grant Shaw said he had noticed an “erractic” flow of customers but said business was “great”.

“Impulse buying doesn’t exist at the moment.

“Because of Omicron, they [shoppers] plan beforehand, hit the shops 1, 2, 3 bang and then go home

“People aren’t roaming the streets for no reason,” Shaw said.

New figures, released by payment transaction service provider Worldline New Zealand, show a slight increase in the retail spend in South Canterbury in May, compared to 2021.

Spending in the region totalled $47million in May, the same as amount as April. That was a 2.4% increase on May 2021 and a 13.7% increase from the pre-pandemic time of May 2019.

The figures “show an overall low growth rate”, according to Worldline NZ head of data, George Putnam.

“Add to this the effect of inflation creating higher prices that affected this spending, and the overall picture continues to be a tough trading environment for retailers,” Putnam said.

“Noticeably, there were a number of merchant groups that were consistently seeing spending running below year-ago levels in May, such as appliances, furniture, apparel, bookshops and jewellery,” he said.

However, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Wendy Smith said any growth in the current economic climate was a win.

“Any figures showing stability, or even small growth, are positive to see,” Smith said.

Smith emphasised the importance of consumers shopping local during these times and said it doesn’t have to be face-to-face.

"We’ve been encouraging businesses to sell through their social media and e-commerce sites.”

One retailer doing just that is Renee Rowland, of Timaru Booksellers who operates an online store alongside her bricks and mortar store on Stafford St and offers free delivery within South Canterbury as another way to reach customers.

“Every retailer knows you’ve got to get through these times, staying hopeful rather than shutting the door,” Rowland said.

She said looking out the store window each day and seeing a lot of empty car parks was tough.

“Since the start of the year it’s been devastatingly quiet, and May didn’t seem much different.

“For us, May is one of the quietest in terms of consumer spending.”

She attributed this to the lack of public holidays and school holidays within the month.

Another CBD retailer who has reported success in selling her goods online, is Second Impressions' owner Suzie Annear.

Annear said she had reduced her trading hours for a few weeks in April due to it being so quiet, but May has been “really busy”.

“People still want good quality things, that doesn’t change. Touch wood,” Annear said.

Retailer Nathan Smith, who owns Cobblers Inn, Stompz, J-walk and Shoe Box Outlet, said aspects of business had been okay, but a lack of events within the community had impacted spending.

“There’s still a demand for casual shoes, but the dress market has been slower.

“Going forward, hopefully there’ll be more events which will allow that dressier product to sell.

“Previously, people have been wearing slippers and track pants and working from home.”

Smith said his observations were similar to those of Shaw.

“People are purchasing what’s on their shopping list and then going home, they’re not browsing and having a look around the stores.”

Smith believes once consumer confidence comes back, and Covid-19 numbers die down, business should pick up again.

With active cases in South Canterbury’s region sitting at 935 yesterday, there’s also a number of people unable to go out.

This has been affecting business for Felicity Bruce, at Cocoon Hair Design.

Bruce said many customers haven’t been able to make appointments because they’re isolating at home.

“There are lots of cancellations due to Covid,” Bruce said.