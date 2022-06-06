Man needs $250k to fund surgery to have catheter removed from heart

Simon Grant talks about the 15cm catheter that is in his body, and the treatment he is going forward with.

Simon Grant has been told he has a 2% chance of surviving open-heart surgery to remove a 15cm catheter from his heart, but he’s pinning his hopes on a ground-breaking procedure using laser technology in the United States.

Grant has been living with the threat of a fatal artery rupture from the plastic catheter for almost 20 years, but he only discovered it was there in 2013 – ten years after he had a kidney transplant.

Since then, he has battled for his life with sepsis hospitalising him on a number of occasions.

“You don't know you’re really sick till you're really sick.

“I've been in hospital 12 times a year from different infections.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Simon Grant has been told he has a 2% chance of surviving open-heart surgery to remove a 15cm catheter from his heart, but he is hoping a procedure in the US using a laser will finally free him of the piece of plastic.

READ MORE:

* 1941 field gun rocks Caroline Bay to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

* Developer reconsidering future plans for prominent Timaru site

* Washdyke, Timaru failing to meet national air quality standards



Now, his children want to help the 51-year-old face his next big fight – to have the life-threatening piece of plastic removed.

Ben Grant refers to the piece of plastic in his father’s heart as “a ticking time bomb” and said the family was excited to learn there was a way it could be removed.

“People keep saying that he is like a cat with 9 lives, and he’s bounced back so many times and hopefully this [the operation in the US] gives him a second chance.”

He said for ten years the cause of his father’s regular and significant medical events, which struck him up to five times a year, had been a mystery to the family.

Supplied Timaru man Simon Grant has been living with a 15cm plastic catheter in his heart for almost 20 years. His family hope to raise $250,000 to fund a ground-breaking surgery to remove it in the United States.

“It hasn't been easy.

“We just put it down to bad luck. Even the doctors couldn't explain it. Every time he had a medical event that seemed serious we used to think ‘is this it?’,” he said.

In 2013, they discovered the health issues were being caused by the 15cm piece of plastic left in his heart.

“This was something that was not supposed to be overlooked, and we don't blame the surgeon. It was a small thing that was overlooked that has turned significant.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the many medications Simon Grant takes on a daily basis.

He said it was hard for the family to take in at the time, but everyone has been positive and have been dealing with the cards they have been dealt.

“He’s mobile, and he’s still semi-active and because he is prone to sudden illness, he’s been unable to work and has to be careful around people.

“We’ve had to be extra vigilant during Covid, but we already were following most of the hygiene for a long time,” Ben said.

The catheter was left where it was after surgeon’s attempted to remove it in 2003 and inadvertently tore the top of his heart which left them working to save his life instead of retrieving it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Two of Simon’s children Ben, right, and Olivia Grant are police officers in Timaru.

He said they had planned to remove the plastic about six weeks later, but an error meant this did not happen.

Ben said there was no question that it would eventually take his father’s life, and it was just a matter of when.

“After a visit to a cardio thoracic surgeon, it was deemed a full open-heart surgery would be required to attempt retrieval.”

He was given just a 2% chance of survival, he said.

However, they have discovered there is a procedure using a unique technique to remove embedded catheters using laser sheath removal, and it can be performed in the US.

Supplied A CT scan showing the top and bottom of the 15cm long piece of catheter inside Simon Grant.

Grant has already had a consultation with the professor and was told if it went ahead, it would be a world-first as he is the only transplant patient to have survived for this long with a catheter in situ.

He is the only person in the world capable of performing the complex surgery, he said.

Grant’s wife, Jo, said with his only kidney functioning at just 27% the catheter which has “embedded itself into his artery” had to be removed, or he would not be able to have the kidney removed and have dialysis.

“It (the kidney) could fail next week or next month,” she said.

Supplied Simon and Jo Grant pictured at Lake Hawea. (File photo)

But, having the surgery performed overseas means ACC will not cover the cost.

“Sadly, nobody can perform this procedure in NZ.”

So, Ben and his siblings are on a mission to raise the $250,000 required, and it took a bit of convincing to get their father on board.

Grant said he did not like asking for money, and he would rather be the one offering to give and help others.

“The kids went behind my back and started the Givealittle page,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Simon Grant says he would rather be the one offering to give and help others.

The father of three said he started having health issues in his mid 20s while he was managing a farm in Ashburton.

After seeking medical advice, he was eventually diagnosed with an aggressive kidney disease and underwent continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and then haemodialysis. At Christmas 2002, his brother’s partner offered to give him a kidney, and he underwent a transplant on July 4, 2003.

He said he feels disappointed he has not been able to live his life like a normal man since 2003.

In 2015, Grant spoke out in support of calls for the Government to financially compensate organ donors for time spent off work recovering.