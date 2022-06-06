South Canterbury Hunt celebrates major milestone

Hounds, horses and riders from around the country were out in force to help the South Canterbury Hunt celebrate its 140th anniversary with two hunts held over Queen's Birthday Weekend.

The South Canterbury Hunt, which was established in 1882, marked the occassion with two hunts – one held at Fairlie on Saturday and another at Totara Valley on Monday.

“It is a worthy and notable achievement for any sports club to have reached,” Master of the Hunt, Nick Rowley, said

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Hunt's harrier hounds await the action on Saturday.

The hunt was established by early landholders of the South Canterbury area and is still well-supported with the club with 70 members as of the end of 2021.

“To be able to follow the hounds you have to have a suitable horse that can ride cross-country and jump an open wire fence, and the rider has to have the ability to match the horse.”

However, he said there would also be others that would be out following the hunt gating

“They are happy to be part of the atmosphere and join in with the camaraderie, and still be a part of the whole day.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anna Douglass, of Timaru, riding Deo at Strathconan on Saturday.

Rowley said while they have limits to where they can go, the riders can never be sure where they will end up.

“We’ve got our boundaries in place with the landowners ... but we’re relying on the hounds to give us the day’s sport.

“They will follow the scent and in turn we will follow them.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The hunt takes riders cross-country allowing them the chance to take in some spectacular views.

The hunt has a pack of harrier hounds which were bred from the English fox hound.

The first hunt of the weekend was held on Saturday at Strathconan, at Fairlie.

Landowner Peter Johnson welcomed the hunt to his property with a performance on the bagpipes before riders set off for the day.

The second hunt was held on Monday at Church Farm in Totara Valley.