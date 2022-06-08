Timaru Boys' High School alumni named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Dr Graeme Woodfield, pictured with a book he wrote about Jack Lovelock at Timaru Boys’ High School in 2007.

A Timaru Boys’ High School (TBHS) alumni became a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours.

Dr David Graeme Woodfield, who lives in Tamahere, Waikato, was recognised for his services to transfusion medicine which has been called an “international scale of achievement” by the TBHS Old Boys’ Association.

Woodfield was one of eight CNZM recipients that included now returned Black Cap cricketer Ross Taylor, for services to cricket and Pacific communities, Dr Miriam Edna Saphira, for services to the LGBTQIA+ community and John Anthony Monaghan, for services to the dairy industry.

Old Boys’ Association president Bruce Leadley said Woodfield had made a significant impact in his first year at TBHS (1952), as a sixth former.

READ MORE:

* New Tongan Prime Minister attended Timaru Boys' High School

* Cancer researcher's tribute brings tear to former teacher's eye

* Blood donors, blood transfusion and a bit of science



“By 1953 he was a school prefect and house leader, company sergeant major of the cadet unit, president of the debating society, a member of the first hockey eleven, and winner of the senior essay prize," Leadley said.

"The essay prize foreshadowed a successful writing career, both within and beyond his medical career.

“His book, Jack Lovelock: Athlete and Doctor, published in 2007, is of special significance to TBHS. The research notes for the book have been donated to the school archives."

Leadley said throughout his career, Woodfield has maintained strong links with TBHS and its Old Boys' Association.

Born in 1935 in Geraldine, Woodfield, was educated at Pukerangi and Sutton schools in Otago, Seadown and Temuka primary schools and later at Temuka District High School and TBHS.

Al Williams/Stuff Timaru Boys' High School Old Boys registrar Bruce Leadley said Woddfield, in his first year at TBHS (1952), had made significant impact on the school. (File photo)

After TBHS, Woodfield went to Christchurch where he passed the medical intermediate exam for entry into Medical School in Dunedin.

After five years he graduated in 1960 with the degrees of Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB), starting work with the Auckland Hospital Board in 1961 as house surgeon and then pathology registrar.

In 1965, he travelled to Scotland where he became a member of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

He entered a research programme at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Blood Transfusion Service, graduating with a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in medicine in 1968, moving back to New Zealand in 1976 to be medical director of Auckland Blood Transfusion Services.

Woodfield re-developed the service and was able to expand its activities to meet all transfusion needs. He worked nationally with the Blood Transfusion Advisory Committee, became a member of the New Zealand Aids Advisory Committee, was appointed to the NZ Medical Research Council on its South Pacific Committee and held numerous other positions including president of the Auckland Wholetime Medical Specialists, serving on the National Central Specialists Organisation.

He worked for two years on the national executive of the NZ Red Cross Society as well as being a voluntary medical advisor to the Auckland division.

Woodfield also travelled, developing and teaching aspects of transfusion medicine at blood services and universities in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, USA, UK and South America. He has also written many papers on the different areas of transfusion.

Along with Mr Tony Hunter (a surgeon) he founded the NZ Blood Foundation (now the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation) which has proved to be successful in providing considerable support for patients with blood diseases.

Woodfield was active in The Australian and NZ Society of Blood Transfusion becoming its president in 1990 and awarded a life membership. He also became president of the Australian and South East Asian Tissue Typing Association.

In 1985, he was appointed to the executive council of the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) and for 10 years was the chairman of the ISBT Working Party on rare blood donors, as well as serving on several other ISBT committees or working parties.

Woodfield served as the chairman of Medical Aid Abroad for over 30 years, an organisation that collected and forwarded medical goods to less financially dis-advantaged countries.

After an early retirement in 1998, he served on the executive committee of the Auckland Medical History Society, served for 3 years as president of the society and wrote the 50-year booklet on the history of the organisation.

In 1999, he was appointed as an honorary associate professor (previously senior lecturer then reader) in the Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology at the Auckland University Medical School, eventually retiring in 2020.