More than 80 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

There are 84 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and eight in Timaru Hospital, as the region's district health board focuses on winter wellness in the community.

Tuesday’s announcement from the South Canterbury District Health Board, the first since Friday, shows there are now 714 active cases in the region, with 14,946 cases recovered in 2022.

Of those new cases, 56 are in the Timaru District, 21 in the Waimate District, and seven in the Mackenzie District.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 549, 86 in the Waimate District, 74 in the Mackenzie District, and five from unknown locations.

South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said anyone due for influenza, MMR or Covid vaccinations is welcome to attend one of its Winter Wellness Day pop-up clinics.

The wellness day, on Saturday, will include clinics at Woollcombe House, Ashbury Pharmacy and Arowhenua Whānau Services.

No appointments are required for the three clinics, with the Woollcombe House clinic, open from noon to 4pm, including free Covid, flu vaccines, and MMR vaccines, and the first 50 vaccinated receiving a free CBay swim pass.

Ashbury Pharmacy’s clinic, from 10am to 4.30pm, will have free Covid vaccines and influenza vaccines for those aged 3 and older.

While Arowhenua Whānau Services’ clinic, from noon to 4pm, will also have free Covid, influenza and MRR vaccines.

Throughout the day there will also be giveaways including petrol vouchers, soup mix, and wellness packs, and a sausage sizzle.

Where to get a rapid antigen test (RAT):

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic: Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, (north end car park) Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm; Sunday 9am to 3pm. The site will be closed on Saturday because of sporting events, so the site will be located in the Talbot Park carpark from 9am to 3pm.

Temuka RAT collection site: Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave), Sunday to Thursday 12.30pm to 4pm (closed Friday and Saturday)

Geraldine RAT collection site: Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 11.30am (closed Friday and Saturday).

Waimate RAT collection sites: Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance) Monday to Friday 10am to noon and 2 to 5pm. Phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Twizel RAT collection site: MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).​​​​​