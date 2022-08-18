What's on in South Canterbury: August 19-21, 2022

The Jordan Luck Band will perform at the Speight’s Ale House, in Timaru, on Saturday night. (File photo)

Friday

‘80s Night: 7pm at Street Food Kitchen. Music, dress-up, neon, cocktails and dancing, featuring Double Talk Band. Book at streetfoodkitchen.co.nz.

Mad Doggerel Cabaret: 7.30pm at the Twizel Event Centre. Two poets and a musician combine to present a comic and lyric portrait of Aotearoa New Zealand – full of cascading words, wild music and lightning humour.

Saturday

The Jordan Luck Band: 8pm at the Speight’s Ale House, Timaru. Playing all the classic Exponents hits and more. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz.

Sunday

Pleasant Point Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm, centre carpark, Main Rd. Seasonal fresh food and produce, plants, arts, crafts and more. Music by Henarae, The Velvet Voice Merchant. Held rain or shine.

Ongoing

Timaru Artisan Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, 2 George St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturdays at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

