Timaru 14-year-old continues to give to others after his death

Dakota Cross was a typical teenage boy, who liked to help others, and in death left a parting gift that has helped three other sick children.

The Timaru 14-year-old died on Saturday, at Christchurch Hospital, just months after being diagnosed with a rare blood condition, with his family choosing to donate his organs, something he would have wanted, they say.

“If he could help somebody, he would,’’ family support person Sarah Stewart told The Timaru Herald.

He has been described as a “non-stop’’ boy who loved running, parkour and hanging out with his mates, while also being the inaugural recipient of a scholarship from his primary school.

Born with Long QT syndrome, a heart signalling disorder that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats, Dakota was otherwise healthy, Stewart said.

This all changed in April when he was referred to a paediatrician by a school health nurse worried about bruises which covered his body.

Blood tests revealed he had immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a rare disorder where the immune system attacks and destroys platelets, which are cell fragments that help the blood clot.

Stewart said Dakota’s version of ITP was so rare, treatment did not help, as his family was about to discover.

“It all happened very quickly,’’ Stewart said.

The young teen was sent to Timaru Hospital for treatment, and while for most children that would work the first time, for Dakota, a first and second attempt were not successful, she said.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Dakota Cross, as a weather kid for The Timaru Herald, in 2014.

Then, a week ago Dakota had been feeling unwell and had been off school.

“In the early hours of Wednesday (August 10) morning his mum [Bridget Day] caught him in the midst of a seizure.

“She took him to hospital and his right eye was wandering and changed colour.’’

An emergency CT scan showed two three-centimetre bleeds on the brain.

“He was then sedated and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.’’

On arrival, his mother and Stewart were told by doctors that Dakota would not make it through the night.

“He was stubborn though and held on until Saturday.

“The team at ICU in Christchurch were absolutely amazing, they tried everything they could, but there was swelling on his brain and he was announced brain-dead on Saturday night.’’

Stewart said there had been no hesitation when it came to decide whether Dakota’s organs would be donated.

“It is what he would have wanted.’’

Dakota, born in Timaru, has an older sister, Cheyenne, 16, and was in his second year at Timaru Boys’ High School.

Stewart said Dakota had the tendency to say inappropriate things at times, and she often said to him “time and place, time and place’’.

“He was loving and caring, but could be a little poop at times, as a 14-year-old boy could be.’’

She said he had run into some trouble with the police over the past couple of years, but had “pulled his head in’’.

“He left [Timaru] South School with a scholarship.’’

While he had been diagnosed with a rare condition, his family never imagined he would die the way he had.

“Transfusions worked for the first few weeks, and he responded well, but the next day...’’

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff As an 8-year-old weather kid in 2016, Dakota Cross said his favourite thing in the world was going to a parade, and when he grew up he wanted to be a caregiver.

Stewart said the decision to donate his organs had been made as the family knew there were other families ‘’praying for a miracle’’.

She has set up a Givealittle page for Dakota’s family to help with funeral costs.

Timaru South School principal Brandon Payne described Dakota as an “exceptionally kind young man and one who excelled in roles of responsibility’’.

Dakota won the Noel Veitch Scholarship at the end of 2020, an award given to a Year 8 student at the school “who showed outstanding promise in their education’’.

“Dakota was the inaugural recipient in recognition for the effort and resilience he showed in his learning during his time at Timaru South.’’

Payne said while the staff who had worked with Dakota were “devastated’’ by the tragic loss, their thoughts went out to the whānau who has lost a “wonderful young man’’.

In a letter to Timaru Boys’ High School parents, rector Dave Thorp said Dakota was a “lovely young man, who was well-liked by students and staff’’.

’’We have spoken to our Year 10 cohort about Dakota’s passing, and we are checking in with Dakota’s friends. Our thoughts are with Dakota’s family during this tragic time.’’

Dakota’s funeral will be held at Betts Funeral Services at 11am on Friday.