Timaru Hope Walk to provide solidarity to those struggling
The past two years have been tough for many people, and the organiser of a Timaru suicide awareness walk, says now, more than ever, there needs to be hope for those struggling.
Michelle Cogger, a Timaru-based mental health awarness advocate, who lost her son Ryan Weaver-Cogger, 27, to suicide almost seven years ago, has been organising the town’s Hope Walk since 2017, but Covid-19 has put a stop to the event over the past two years.
Now it is back, on September 4, and Cogger said the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.
“Covid really isolated a lot of people,’’ she said.
As part of the walk, people, encouraged to wear yellow and carry signs and banners, walk 3.2 kilometres from the Church St entrance of Centennial Park, ending on the grass area in front of the rotunda on Caroline Bay.
Yellow is the national colour for suicide awareness, and Cogger said while the walk had a serious undertone, it was “really for important for the community to have something uplifting’’.
“The walk is a suicide awareness walk, but it’s always about walking together and people being reminded they are not alone.
“We just want people to come and walk in solidarity.’’
The walk will be a gold coin donation per walker, with money raised going to Ampss101.
“We are keeping the money local, and it is going to a good cause.’’
Cogger said there were also t-shirts available to purchase for the walk, and asked people to visit the Timaru Hope Walk social media page.
The walk briefing will begin at 10am, with walkers leaving at 10.30am.
People of all ages were encouraged to take part, and it would be a dog-friendly event, she said.
In the 2020/21 financial year there were 11 suspected suicides in the South Canterbury District Health Board area, five more than the previous year but six short of the 17 confirmed in 2011/12.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.