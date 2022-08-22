Timaru Hope Walk to provide solidarity to those struggling

Timaru’s Andrew and Michelle Cogger have organised a Hope Walk for Suicide Awareness on September 4.

The past two years have been tough for many people, and the organiser of a Timaru suicide awareness walk, says now, more than ever, there needs to be hope for those struggling.

Michelle Cogger, a Timaru-based mental health awarness advocate, who lost her son Ryan Weaver-Cogger, 27, to suicide almost seven years ago, has been organising the town’s Hope Walk since 2017, but Covid-19 has put a stop to the event over the past two years.

Now it is back, on September 4, and Cogger said the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.

“Covid really isolated a lot of people,’’ she said.

As part of the walk, people, encouraged to wear yellow and carry signs and banners, walk 3.2 kilometres from the Church St entrance of Centennial Park, ending on the grass area in front of the rotunda on Caroline Bay.

Yellow is the national colour for suicide awareness, and Cogger said while the walk had a serious undertone, it was “really for important for the community to have something uplifting’’.

John Bisset/Stuff Brooke Hampton was one af about 100 people who participated in the Timaru Hope Walk in 2020.

“The walk is a suicide awareness walk, but it’s always about walking together and people being reminded they are not alone.

“We just want people to come and walk in solidarity.’’

The walk will be a gold coin donation per walker, with money raised going to Ampss101.

“We are keeping the money local, and it is going to a good cause.’’

Cogger said there were also t-shirts available to purchase for the walk, and asked people to visit the Timaru Hope Walk social media page.

The walk briefing will begin at 10am, with walkers leaving at 10.30am.

People of all ages were encouraged to take part, and it would be a dog-friendly event, she said.

In the 2020/21 financial year there were 11 suspected suicides in the South Canterbury District Health Board area, five more than the previous year but six short of the 17 confirmed in 2011/12.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Entrants take part in the first Timaru Hope Walk in 2017.

Where to get help