Active Covid-19 case numbers drop in South Canterbury

The final weekly Covid-19 announcement for the region shows there are 27 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury and one case in Timaru Hospital.

Friday’s announcement from Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand South Canterbury (HNZSC) shows there are now 224 active cases in the region, and 22,676 cases have recovered here in 2022.

Until recently, the organisation released Covid numbers for the region, daily, then shifted to weekly announcements following the drop in cases numbers.

Now, with the numbers dropping even further – Friday’s update showing the number of active cases was down from last Friday, when there were 370 active cases, the case numbers will not be released by (HNZSC) but this information will be available on the Ministry of Health website.

The first Covid update for the omicron outbreak by the then South Canterbury District Health Board was on January 11, then again on February 6.

The highest number of Covid cases in one day for the region was 323 on March 24.

Of those new cases, 24 were in the Timaru District, two in the Waimate District, and one in the Mackenzie District.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Timaru District to 184, 22 in the Waimate District, 17 in the Mackenzie District, and one from an unknown location.

The organisation will hold a pop-up RAT collection site on High St, in the car park behind Kensington, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. Free rapid antigen tests and masks, subject to availability, will be available for anyone.

No pre-order was needed.

The vaccination team will be at Talbot Park, Otipua Rd, Timaru from Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 4.30pm, and no appointments are needed.

People are asked to head to one of the clinics if they, or their whānau, are due for free flu jabs for tamariki aged 3 to 12, for pregnant people, those aged 65-plus, and Māori and Pacific peoples aged 55 to 64, free MMR vaccines for tamariki who got their first dose at 12 months, and the second dose at 15 months, and for people born on/or after January 1, 1969 who have only received one dose.

Everyone vaccinated will go in the draw to win a JBL charge essential, portable waterproof speaker.

Tamariki vaccinated will get a CBay swim pass.

Where to get a Covid-19 test:

The eligibility requirements for RATs have changed, and they are now free and widely available. You do not need Covid-19 symptoms or to be a household contact any more.

Free RATs will be available for anyone and people did not need Covid-19 symptoms or to be a household contact to collect them.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection sites:

Moyles Pharmacy: 6 Dee St, Timaru, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Highfield Pharmacy : 145 Wai-Iti Rd, Highfield, Timaru, Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm. Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Roberts Pharmacy: 45 Heaton St, Timaru, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm. Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Waimate Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection sites:

Waimate Pharmacy: 84 Queen St, Waimate, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm. Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Temuka Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

Temuka RAT Collection Site : Hally Tce, Temuka, (near Domain Ave), Sunday to Thursday, (closed Friday and Saturday), 12.30pm – 4pm.

Geraldine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club: George St, Sunday to Thursday, (closed Friday and Saturday) 9am to 11.30am.

Fairlie Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

Fairlie HealthCare Depot: 78 Main St, Fairlie, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Twizel Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site: